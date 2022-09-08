The scene of a Taco Bell in Steele, Ala., where a police pursuit ended with a carjacking suspect being shot on Wednesday, Sept. 7. (Courtesy Wil Raines)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in a St. Clair County carjacking is dead after leading police in a chase through the county, ending with him being shot and killed by officers after he allegedly tried to open fire on them, according to a police report.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with a rifle, carjacking a vehicle from another man at the Love’s Truck Stop in Steele. The suspect was shortly located by the Attalla Police Department and fled when a traffic stop was attempted, all while allegedly firing his gun at officers.

A chase ensued by numerous agencies traveling I-59 into St. Clair County, where deputies attempted to stop the suspect with a spike strip. The suspect traveled into Springville Station and struck two parked vehicles in the Taco Bell parking lot. The suspect then reportedly got out of the vehicle and pointed his rifle at deputies and officers. The suspect, who has not been publicly named, was shot and killed on the scene by law enforcement.

The Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics and the Oxford Police Department is investigating the case.