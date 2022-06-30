WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Carbon Hill man is behind bars after allegedly attacking a Walker County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputy RJ Richardson responded to a call at the Abundant Life Church where an individual says they were attacked. A suspect was later developed as the department received numerous other calls for a similar reason.

Richardson then found the suspect, 45-year-old Billy Joe Myers, and attempted to talk with him. Once the deputy made contact, police said, Myers allegedly spit in his face and threw his drink at Richardson. WCSO says Myers then began punching Richardson in the face as a fight ensued.

The fight lasted for about 20 minutes before Myers then bit into Richardson’s arm and refused to let go, leaving a deep gash, according to police.

Members of the Carbon Hill Police Department later arrived at the scene and assisted Richardson in taking Myers into custody. Both were then taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

DISCLAIMER: The unedited photo below may be considered disturbing.

(Walker County Sheriff’s Office)

Myers was reportedly out on bond at the time of the incident after he was arrested in early June for trespassing on property he believed belonged to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, WCSO says.

Myers was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Richardson is said to already be back at work after the ordeal.