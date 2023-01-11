SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is in the hospital after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a vehicle robbery report at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Phillips Drive in Vincent. There, they met a man who claimed his vehicle was taken by a man and woman during a robbery, where he fired a weapon during the incident.

The SCSO reported that an off-duty officer from the Harpersville Police Department located the stolen vehicle about 20 minutes later at the MAPCO gas station on Hwy. 280. The Childersburg Police Department and Talladega County Sheriff’s Office assisted with catching a man and woman who matched the description of those involved.

The release stated the male suspect appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. No charges have been announced as of Wednesday.

Investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to both scenes and are investigating the matter. If anyone has additional information on the case, they are asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.