BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A vehicle recovered from the Coosa River could be the next lead in a cold case.

The Etowah County Dive Team began recovering a vehicle from the Coosa River around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. The car’s location was discovered by citizens who were diving in the river.

According to a release from the Gadsden Police Department, the vehicle could possibly be connected to a cold case involving a missing person.

GPD continues to investigate.

