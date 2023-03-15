TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man accused of capital murder in the deadly 2017 murder of 23-year-old Jennifer Nevin is on trial for her death.

Koran Lewis, 28, is one of three suspects charged with beating and fatally shooting Nevin.

Will Nevin is the victim’s brother. He was in the courtroom Wednesday and is hoping to get closure and justice for his sister.

“She was a human being who deserved respect and dignity, and the defendants did not give her that,” Will said. “It makes me angry but we are ready and want this to end with all the suspects in prison for the rest of their lives.”

Nevin’s body was found in a wooded area off Watermelon Road in 2017. Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s office say Jennifer was killed after attending a party with Lewis, Vida Confetti and Kenderick Marshall. Lewis and his other co-defendants believed Jennifer was involved in a plot to rob them.

Will says the pain felt by his sister’s loss is just as strong as it was six years ago.

“I wanted to be there to tell my mother that her only daughter had been shot and left for dead. And if you can imagine the sound of a heartbreak, that was the sound that came out of my mother’s mouth that day and it is a sound that will stick with me forever,” Will said. “This has caused more pain then I think most people can imagine.”

Confetti and Marshall are both serving life sentences in prison after pleading guilty in 2022 for their roles in the murder and kidnapping. The prosecution and defense both rested cases Wednesday afternoon and closing arguments begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.