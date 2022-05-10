ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The arrest of a corrections officer in the Calhoun County Jail has led to drug charges against several inmates, as well as members of their families and friends.

Pierre Bernard Jones, who worked as a corrections officer for one month, was arrested May 6 after allegedly developing a scheme to bring drugs into the jail in exchange for money, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

“Jail staff received information that Jones was possibly bringing in contraband and we began an investigation,” Wade said in a statement.

During the investigation, law enforcement that some inmates, as well as their significant others and family, were also part of the scheme. The following people were arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. :

Latasha Renee Nunn

Kristy Michelle Hass (in jail for violating probation)

Michael Anthony Mills (in jail on assault, robbery, and attempt to elude charges)

Jeffrey Jamall Briskey (in jail on capital murder charges)

Braxton Travis Beshears

Jones was released from jail the same day he was arrested.

“Jones’ month-long employment with the Sheriff’s Office did a lot of damage to the integrity of the position of corrections officer and the facility as a whole,” Wade said in a statement. “This type of event occurs on occasion just as we have just seen play out in another Alabama county. While I do not like or approve of what Jones did, I promise to always treat them the same way I would with any other person that breaks the law with an arrest.”

Wade said he hopes Jones’ arrest will deter officers from criminal behavior.

“I won’t tolerate or hide it,” he said. “I will always bring them to justice as I have done in the past.”

Wade said that in that in his six years at sheriff, he has fired only five corrections officers.