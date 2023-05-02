CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calhoun County inmate was accused of attempting to kill a deputy Monday.

According to CCSO, inmate Demario Burnett was being housed in a maximum security section when he became non-compliant, refusing to lockdown in his cell at around 4:45 p.m. He allegedly barricaded himself in a shower, threatened to harm officers and struck an officer in the head with a broken mop handle repeatedly. Another deputy was allegedly hit in the torso.

Officers then attempted several de-escalation techniques before releasing a chemical spray, which convinced the Burnett to surrender. The deputy who was hit on the head was taken to hospital for treatment where they were later released.

Burnett was charged with first-degree robbery with a weapon, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, attempt to commit murder and third-degree assault. He was also charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree assault, which is a probation violation.