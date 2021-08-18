Calera police arrest adult after ‘disturbing video’ documents fight at school

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera police say they have arrested an adult male after reviewing a “disturbing video” that documents a fight in a local school.

“Last night we were made aware of a very disturbing video showing a violent act (fight) occurring in one of our schools which involved children and at least one adult,” the Calera Police Department posted on social media. “Today just after noon, an adult male was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, harassment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence reckless endangerment.”

CBS 42 reached out to the Calera Police Department for more information without success.

“This type of behavior might be the norm in some parts of the country,” the department’s post continued, “but it won’t be tolerated in Calera. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. In our system, suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.”

