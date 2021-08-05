Calera man arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old woman

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department arrested a man Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

Justin Jamal Powell, 28, was charged with murder for the Aug. 3 shooting of 19-year-old Dajah Iman Cutts.

According to post by CPD on Facebook, officers were dispatched to a residence on 9th Avenue in Calera just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of shots fired. Once at the scene, they discovered Cutts suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Powell was still at the residence once police arrived. He was initially charged with public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while an investigation was underway. He was later charged with Cutts’ murder.

Powell is now being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $322,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Say with CBS 42 for updates.