BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman who was reported as missing earlier this week was found dead last night by the Birmingham Police Department (BPD).

The BPD and Birmingham Fire Department responded to a report that a human body was on fire on the shoulder of a residential roadway. There, they found Jermiera Ivory Fowler, 31, on the 1000 block of Sellers Road in Birmingham, Alabama. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Fowler had sustained a gunshot wound injury prior to being burned.

Last seen on Wednesday, Fowler’s last known move was leaving to meet someone from Facebook Market Place to complete a purchase.

Fowler’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide.