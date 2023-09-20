MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) – After nearly six hours of deliberation, a federal jury in Montgomery found Jason and Darin Starr guilty of Racketeering Murder for the death of Jason’s ex-wife, Sara Starr.

Jason was charged with murder in 2021 in the death of his wife, Sara, who was found shot to death in her driveway in November 2017. The two were divorced at the time of her death.

According to an indictment, Jason paid his brother Darin with a 2016 Triumph motorcycle and an undisclosed amount of money to kill Sara Starr.

Over the six days of this trial, a federal prosecution team had attempted to convince the jury that Jason paid Darin nearly $3,000 to kill Sara in November of 2017.

On Tuesday, the jury, comprised of 11 women and 1 man, heard closing arguments from both sides. Then, on Wednesday morning, the jury reached a guilty verdict.

As the verdict came down, the U.S. Marshals took Jason into custody, who was originally out on bond.

Jason and Darin could be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.