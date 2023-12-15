HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two brothers have been arrested after allegedly hiring people to steal merchandise from businesses across Hoover, then reselling them at much lower prices than before.

Yahya Maossama Amar and Abdurrahman Yousef Amar are both charged with two counts of first-degree retail theft and two counts of second-degree retail theft.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation the Hoover Police Department began last January regarding a retail theft operation where business owners claimed their goods were being stolen and resold elsewhere.

“The investigation revealed the Amar brothers continually employed associates to shoplift merchandise from several local retailers including Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s and Target at locations throughout the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Area,” a release from the HPD stated. “The merchandise was then placed for resale on various online marketplaces where it was sold far below retail value.”

Police claim the brothers made over $1 million from the operation. The Amars were arrested Thursday. During a search of their homes and businesses, police found stolen property belonging to other businesses.

The Amars are being held at the Hoover Jail on $90,000 bond.