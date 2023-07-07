FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is wanted by Fultondale Police Department in connection to a shooting involving a 4-year-old child.

Jaylon Lewis, 21, is wanted for second-degree assault and unlawful possession of marijuana.

According to FPD, Lewis fled the Chapel Creek Apartments on Wednesday after allegedly shooting his 4-year-old sister. During the investigation, marijuana was found in a bedroom he shared with the child.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is encouraged to call FPD at 205-849-5456.