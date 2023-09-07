ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department announced the arrest of a Bessemer man charged with the reckless death of his 11-year-old brother in a car crash last week.

Eldin Ulloa, 20, of Bessemer faces three counts of third-degree assault, one count of first-degree assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless murder. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

On Aug. 27, APD officers responded to the scene of a crash near the intersection of Butler Road and County Road 17 at around 6:10 p.m. The Shelby County Metro Traffic Homicide Task Force was soon called to investigate because of the severity of the crash and injuries.

According to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans, Junior Ulloa and his five siblings were passengers in the car during the accident. The children were treated for injuries at Children’s of Alabama, however, Junior was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Court records state Eldin Ulloa was driving at 82 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone before running a stop sign, which caused the crash. APD detective Andrew Rowan confirmed that Eldin and Junior were brothers.

Eldin is currently being held at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office jail with no bond.