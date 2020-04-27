Brookside police arrest 2 who led pursuit, threw drugs and gun from car

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested and charged with leading police on a high-speed pursuit where people were almost hurt.

Michael Foster of Hayden and Michael Whitehead, both of whom have lengthy criminal histories were arrested Sunday night after officers tried to stop them for reckless driving on I-22 near Cherry Avenue.

“The driver fled at a high rate of speed and officers engaged a vehicle pursuit,” a release from the department stated. “The driver & passenger threw what appeared to be bags of ecstasy pills & a gun from the vehicle while traveling at speeds over 110 mph.”

From there, the driver Foster attempted to ram police units and other innocent travelers for approximately three miles during the pursuit. Officers were able to safely terminate the pursuit where the vehicle crashed to the right shoulder and eventually into the center median near Graysville exit 87.

The department reported that Foster jumped out of the vehicle and was taken into custody by Brookside K9 officers. Whitehead, who was a passenger in the car at the time, crawled into the drivers seat and drove towards officers vehicles leading the backup officers on a second pursuit. Officers performed a rolling roadblock and successfully stopped the vehicle approximately 200 yds from the original stop location.

“Whitehead exited the vehicle fighting the officers attempting to escape arrest,” the release stated. “Officers safely subdued the subject and placed him into custody.”

Officers found ecstasy pills, marijuana, ammunition, digital scales, open bottle of alcohol, along with additional items of evidence collected. Upon further investigation both subjects were found to be under the influence of alcohol & controlled substance.

