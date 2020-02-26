Brent man charged with raping a minor

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 20-year-old Brent man has been arrested and charged with raping a minor.
Stephon Tyreek Davis, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree rape. He was subsequently booked into Bibb County Jail on $15,000 bond.
Last August, a report was taken in reference to a minor who had been raped. After investigating all evidence in the case, the Brent Police Department found probable cause to charge Davis.
