Man shot and killed while visiting relative’s house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are looking for answers after a 36-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting a relative’s house.

Officers were called to 364 Killough Springs Road Wednesday night on a call of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located Tristian Jackson of Montgomery, Alabama, lying inside the house. Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported to the scene along with the Jefferson County Coroner and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation reveals the victim was arriving at a relative’s house when he was shot by an unknown suspect as he entered the garage. There are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS