BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a shooting that left a 4-year-old child injured in Birmingham Wednesday.

During a press conference Friday morning, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond announced the arrest of Ronald Porter Jr., who has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

“We don’t need people like Ronald Porter Jr. on the streets,” Thurmond said.

Ronald Porter Jr. (Courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the BPD, officers responded to the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a child shot. Officers arrived and discovered an adult woman and the child in a vehicle. The adult told police they heard shots fired while driving and found the child shot moments later.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.