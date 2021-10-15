BPD seeking public assistance in 2020 homicide case in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information on a homicide that occurred in 2020.

Tyler Busby, 27, of Birmingham was shot and killed just after 5 p.m. at the Nu Vision Detail Center located in the 2800 block of Bessemer Road on May 24, 2020.

Police say Busby was a customer at the car wash when an unknown suspect shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. The suspect fled the scene in a small sedan prior to the officers’ arrival. There is still no suspect in custody.

BPD encourages anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.