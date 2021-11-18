BPD searching for suspects who assaulted 60-year-old man at local gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who reportedly assaulted an elderly man at a gas station on Monday.

According to BPD, the incident occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on the 4300 block of Vanderbilt Road.

The suspect pictured in the tan outfit with the blue hat assaulted a 60-year-old man in the parking lot. The two men pictured then fled the scene on foot into the neighborhood behind the gas station.

The 60-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1700.

