BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating four business robberies and is requesting help from the public in identifying the suspect.

According to BPD, the suspect walked into a Gas Boy in the 9900 block of Parkway East and pointed a gun at the store associate around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 31. He stole merchandise before leaving the scene.

On Jan. 9 the suspect robbed three different businesses. Around 1:40 p.m., the suspect walked into a Metro PCS and made a threat toward a sales associate with a weapon before leaving the scene with money.

Later that day, the same suspect allegedly walked into a Family Dollar around 7:35 p.m. and threatened another sales associate with a weapon and left with money again. Finally, at 8:35 p.m., the suspect walked into a Marathon gas station and threatened another sales associate with a weapon before leaving the scene with money.

If you have any information, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764.