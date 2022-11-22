BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Zevin Patterson.

According to BPD, officers are searching for his brother Devin Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham. Detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $250,000. He is described as being 5’7″ and about 145 pounds.

Zevin Patterson was found shot and killed on Nov. 19 in the 200 block of 59th Street. It is believed Patterson Jr. fled the scene with the firearm used in the murder.