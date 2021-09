BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening.

According to BPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Avenue E just before 4:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries. A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was shot while inside a vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time.