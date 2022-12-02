BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at a gas station that killed one man and wounded others Friday night.

BPD officers were dispatched to the Chevron on 1525 Finley Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on calls of shots fired with multiple victims.

At the scene, officers discovered a man and woman who were shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a nearby tree. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service members pronounced the man inside the vehicle dead upon arrival.

Another man was discovered walking in the area who was also shot. He and the woman are both reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, it’s currently believed two groups of people were shooting at each other at the intersection in the 1600 block of Finley Boulevard. One of those groups was inside the vehicle that collided with the tree.

BPD currently has no one in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call them at 205-254-1764. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 to remain anonymous.

