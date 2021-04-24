BPD: man shot at apartment complex near Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday afternoon, the Birmingham Police Department reported that officers responded to a shooting at the 2900 block of Gallant Drive just outside of Center Point.

Upon arriving on the scene, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody as of the release of this story.

Updates will be provided as more information is made available.