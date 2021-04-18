BPD: Man shot and killed in home, incident believed to be domestic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday night, the Birmingham Police Department reported that a man was shot and killed at a residence on Chase Lane.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person being shot. When they arrived, they found a male victim unresponsive in the living-room of the house with a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrive on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The preliminary investigation suggests that a verbal argument took place prior to the victim being shot. The suspect remained on the scene and was taken into custody.

BPD suggests that the incident is likely domestic.

According to law enforcement, this is Birmingham’s 30th murder investigation of 2021.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided when more information is available.