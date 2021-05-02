BPD: Man shot and killed at Five Points

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that a man was shot and killed at the 1100 block of 20th Street South shortly after midnight Sunday.

South Precinct officers were dispatched after hearing reports of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim lying unresponsive in the middle of a roadway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Law enforcement suggests that the man was walking with a group of people who had been involved in a prior physical altercation. An unknown suspect fired shots and hit the victim.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Eric Tyler Sledge from Hoover.

The motive is still unclear and BPD is conducting an investigation.

If there is anyone who has additional information, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.