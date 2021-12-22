BPD: Man killed in Ensley shooting after suspects tried stealing his car at gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man at an Ensley gas station Tuesday night.

Jequaris Jerryll McCann, 29, was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound at the Marathon gas station in the 2100 block of 19th Street. Officers were called to the area around 7:45 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

McCann was transported to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to BPD, McCann had parked his car at the gas station when several suspects entered his vehicle and were “in the course of stealing” it when shots were fired at McCann. Officers observed a group of males fleeing from the scene and a search of the area was done to no avail. At this time, no suspects are in custody.

