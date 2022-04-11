PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a September 2021 homicide in Pratt City.

Koreon Johnson, 18, is charged with the murder of Joshua Rogers, 26, back on Sept. 25 in the 100 block of Dugan Avenue.

At the time, BPD had taken two persons of interest into custody and said Rogers was the target of an alleged ambush. He was found dead on the ground outside of a vehicle.

Johnson was charged with capital murder and is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.