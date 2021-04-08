BPD: Irondale man shot, killed inside residence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police discovered an Irondale man lying dead in a hallway Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to 812 Avenue G on report of a person shot just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived on the scene and found a person lying in the hallway of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

BPD identified Howard Johnson, 29 of Irondale, as the victim. Johnson was pronounced dead by first responders.

The investigation suggests that a domestic-related argument took place inside of the residence prior to the Johnson being shot.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.