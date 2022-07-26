BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Birmingham Monday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived at the 700 block of 6th Avenue around 8:55 p.m. and observed an SUV parked alongside the road with a door open. Officers then noticed Dwight Thomas Jr., 19, of Birmingham suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced Thomas Jr. dead. Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was reported stolen and 50-60 rounds were fired, some from fully automatic weapons.

Anyone with information about this case is strongly encouraged to contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.