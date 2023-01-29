BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday night and may be related.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Nekoma Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound just after midnight. He was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A separate call came in minutes later regarding someone else being shot in the 1600 block of Lake Drive Northeast. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to UAB Hospital, where the 17-year-old died from his injuries. The 18-year-old received non-life threatening injuries and is in custody.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the 18-year-old man and 17-year old victim were amongst a group that went to Nekoma Drive and got into a fight with a separate group.