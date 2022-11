BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night.

According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He was transported to UAB where he was treated.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. If you have any information, contact BPD’s Robbery Unit at 205-254-1764.