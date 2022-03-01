BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation Tuesday evening.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 2100 block of Powderly Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Once on the scene, authorities discovered a victim lying in the middle of the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was in an argument with a suspect in a vehicle before being shot. The suspect then fled the scene. BPD is working to identify the vehicle at this time. No suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.