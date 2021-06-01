17-year-old killed in shooting on Avenue P identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in the Ensley neighborhood.

Desmon Antwuan McGuire, 17, was found by officers in a grassy area near 20th Place and Avenue P in the Ensley Community. Several community members were trying to render aid to him. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced McGuire dead.

Investigators say that the shooting may have originated as a verbal dispute. A person of interest was detained for further questioning, but no arrest was made. Authorities say that they are enlisting the help of the public.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Avenue P.

According to BPD, officers arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds in a grassy area. Several other people were in the area attempting to render aid to the victim but he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as a 17-year-old. BPD says they believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute involving the teen.

One person is in custody at this time being questioned by investigators, according to authorities.