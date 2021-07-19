BPD investigating homicide in Wylam area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Wylam community Monday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers arrived at a residence in the 900 block of Erie Street around 3:30 p.m. They discovered a man unresponsive in the dining room. They were pronounced dead at the scene and authorities were unable to determine the cause of death at this time.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Lapez Reddrick. No suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information has been released.