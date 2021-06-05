2 victims killed in Roebuck Circle K shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office have identified the two men who were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in Roebuck on Fridy.

Joseph Demetrice Robinson, 25, and Rikki Dunri Christopher Bynum, 27, were shot and killed just after 9 p.m. Friday night at the Circle K gas station in Roebuck. The two Birmingham men were reportedly involved in an assault that led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department reports that two people are dead after a shooting at a Circle K in Roebuck.

Authorities received the call around 9 p.m. of a shooting happening at the 230 block of Roebuck Plaza Drive. When they arrived, they found two male victims dead. A third man was transported to a local medical facility with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a community member saw the suspect flee on foot. They gave a description to authorities, which resulted in an arrest taking place at the 9100 block of Parkway East near the Pizza Hut.

Homicide detectives will question the person of interest. At this time, the motive is unclear.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.