BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the Glenbrook at Oxmoor Valley apartment complex at around 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check after family members were concerned because they hadn’t heard from a relative. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female lying unresponsive. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

Officers have been unable to rule out foul play. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office arrived and discovered the woman had suffered from a gunshot wound. There is currently no suspect in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.