BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Street SW around 9 a.m. to find a woman unresponsive inside. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe foul play was involved. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.