BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police is investigating a Saturday night homicide that left a man dead.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 400 block of 78th Street South at around 10:45 pm on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in a parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests the man was involved in a verbal argument with a person in the parking lot. The person then fired shots at the victim and fled the scene. There is currently no-one in custody.

If you have any information, call BPD at 205-254-1764.