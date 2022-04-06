BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of 52nd Place North around 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the man, who died from his injuries.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department said that law enforcement is still determining whether the shooting was self-inflicted.

No other information has been released at this time.

