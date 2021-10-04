BPD: Death of woman found on side of road being investigated as a homicide following evidence of foul play

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a woman found on the side of a road.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body of Misty Dawn Davis-Beasley, 42, was found along the shoulder of the roadway on the 6300 block of 5th Avenue South in Birmingham on September 1 just after 3 p.m.

An autopsy the next day identified Davis-Beasily through fingerprint comparison and also found evidence of foul play.

On September 15, the Jefferson County Coroners Office requested the help of the public in locating her family after all other attempts had failed. The family has since been located thanks to public efforts and notified of Davis-Beasley’s death.

