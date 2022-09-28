BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a correctional officer assigned to the Custody Service Division.

On Aug. 25, BPD’s Internal Affairs Division was notified of an incident involving an assault committed by a Birmingham correctional officer on an inmate. BPD took immediate action consistent with the BPD’s use of force protocol.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Lavetta Brock. She was relieved of duty pending an internal investigation. The findings of the investigation led investigators to pursue criminal charges.

After an assessment of the case, a second-degree assault charge was issued for the arrest of Brock. She was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

She will be held on a $15,000 bond. Brock has been with BPD as a correctional officer since July 2021.