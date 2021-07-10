1 dead, 2 injured in South Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities say that one person is dead and two people are injured after a shooting took place in the 4400 block of Willard Avenue.

Authorities responded at 8:09 p.m. to a call of a person down and multiple rounds fired. Officers arrived and discovered a victim lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that two other victims arrived to Fire Station 25 with gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say that all of the victims were male. Authorities say that they believe that there was some form of shootout that took place with multiple individuals involved.

