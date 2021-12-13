BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who reportedly robbed a Family Dollar store in Birmingham on Dec. 1.

According to BPD, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar in the 3000 block of 12th Avenue North around 8:19 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashiers at the store. BPD says they fled westbound from the store with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or has information pertaining to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.