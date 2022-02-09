BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into several cars at a convenience store in Birmingham.

According to BPD, the person pictured broke into several vehicles at the Bush Boulevard Convenient Store on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

The suspect left the scene driving a Silver 4D Toyota that is missing both a front driver side and back passenger side hubcap. The vehicle also has heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at 205-254-1723 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.