BPD: 1 dead, suspect in custody in early morning domestic shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has released the victim’s identity in a shooting that resulted from a domestic-related altercation Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Louis Bryant, 44, of Birmingham.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1500 block of Vanderbilt Road. Officers arrived and were alerted that a person inside the home was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Once inside the home, officers found the victim, later identified as Bryant, lying on the floor unresponsive, Birmingham PD reports. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures, however, Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries sustained.

Upon investigation, police say a domestic-related altercation happened right before Bryant was shot. The suspect was taken into custody while police continue to investigate. At this time, police have not released the suspect’s name.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.