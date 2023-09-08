DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County Judge has set a bond hearing for an 18-year-old Dothan woman whose child died after police say she placed him in a dumpster with a trash compactor and lied to investigators about it.

Jakayla Williams’ attorneys first requested a bond be set for their client during a virtual hearing on August 25. During this hearing, her attorneys, Clay Wadsworth and Aimee Cobb, told Williams’ family it would be a team effort to get a bond.

Fourteen days after hearing the request, Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis set Williams’ bond hearing for Thursday, September 14.

Williams is charged with one count of Capital Murder.

Police opened an investigation into Williams on August 24 after she and her family arrived at Southeast Health looking for her baby.

According to Dothan Police, Williams led her family to believe she had dropped the baby off at the hospital, going along with Alabama’s Safe Haven Law, after giving birth on August 13.

Police said as the investigation progressed, officers found out that Williams never took the newborn to the hospital, and when they presented this evidence to her during an interview, she admitted to investigators that she had wrapped the baby in a blanket, drove to the west side of the city, and placed him alive in a dumpster outside of an apartment complex. Police are unsure why Williams chose this specific spot as they said she had no connection with the apartment complex.

Chief William Benny revealed during a press conference that his officers went to the apartment complex and found the dumpster with a trash compactor attached to it. Benny said after sifting through the contents at the Dothan City Landfill, the officers found the remains of the newborn wrapped in a mattress protector inside a zipped-up duffel bag.

The Safe Haven Law allows mothers to surrender their infants up to 45 days after their birth to a hospital with an emergency room or any fire station that operates around the clock with emergency personnel and has a baby box. Such boxes are secured portals in the exterior walls of fire stations, where infants can be placed and immediately retrieved by emergency workers inside.