Bond denied for former Birmingham detective charged with murdering woman involved in love triangle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former detective with the Birmingham Police Department will not be getting out of jail anytime soon before her trial.

Alfreda Fluker, who was off duty at the time of the murder, is charged with killing 43-year-old Kanisha Necole Fuller late on April 10 in the car of another off-duty officer. According to police, the shooting was part of a “love triangle gone bad.”

Fluker is charged with capital murder and is being held with no bond.

On Thursday, Judge Alaric May denied a bond request made by Fluker’s attorneys.

Fluker, 39, had been with the BPD for 15 years.

