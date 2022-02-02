AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The search continues for a driver who severely injured an Opelika police officer with his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The Opelika Police Department is attempting to locate 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen from Smiths Station, Ala. Allen is wanted for charges of first-degree assault, failure to render aid and possession of a controlled substance. Allen was last seen in the area of Exit 51 on Interstate 85 in Auburn, Ala.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Investigators say the Opelika Police Officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive, regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival at the grocery store in Tiger Town, the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and then backed up, slinging the officer to the ground, where he sustained significant injuries.

The officer dispatched additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Auburn Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle, a white SUV, a short time later in the Auburn area. Several agencies are searching the site attempting to find the suspect near Auburn Tech Park, South off of 29 and Interstate 85.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when it becomes available.